Police have mobilised over a dozen teams, totalling 100 personnel, to investigate the Porsche car crash allegedly involving a minor driver. This comprehensive probe follows the fatal collision that killed two IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

Three separate cases have been registered: one concerning the accident itself, another against the bar that served alcohol to the juvenile, and a third involving the wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver to assume blame. The boy's father, a builder, has been charged for allowing his underage son to drive without a valid license.

Authorities have arrested the boy’s father, grandfather, and mother after it was confirmed that the mother’s blood sample was used to replace the minor’s. Additionally, two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital and an employee have been detained for their roles in the sample swap. Charges include violations of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act, Motor Vehicle Act, and Prevention of Corruption Act.

To ensure a thorough investigation, police have formed specialised teams for each aspect of the case. Shailesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), stated that teams have been assigned for various tasks, including investigating the registered cases, documentation, CCTV monitoring, technical analysis, and field operations.

The minor involved in the crash was interviewed at the observation home in his mother’s presence but was reportedly uncooperative. The police continue their multi-faceted approach to ensure a meticulous investigation.