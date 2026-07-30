Police probe claims AI helped protesters prepare for 'Chalo Sansad' clashes

Police investigating the violence during the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" protest have claimed that some demonstrators may have used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to learn ways of countering police crowd-control measures, including reducing the effects of tear gas.

According to police sources, investigators believe some participants searched AI platforms for information on handling tear gas exposure and preparing for confrontations with security personnel. The alleged methods included using wet jute bags to minimise the impact of tear gas, along with wearing hard hats, face masks and protective goggles.

"The investigation is being carried out through multiple methods. We have reason to believe that some protesters used AI tools or other generative AI platforms to search for ways to immediately reduce the effects of tear gas and to prepare themselves with protective gear," a police source told PTI.

Police said the investigation is still underway and that collecting digital evidence is a time-consuming process. Authorities are also examining allegations that protective equipment, including helmets, masks and goggles, was distributed to protesters before and during the demonstration to help them withstand police action.

The source said police teams are gathering digital and other evidence to support the findings. However, officials have not disclosed which AI platforms were allegedly accessed or whether any electronic devices have undergone forensic examination to verify such searches.

The "Chalo Sansad" protest, organised by the CJP on July 20, turned violent after demonstrators allegedly attempted to breach police barricades at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Police said several incidents of stone-pelting were reported, prompting security personnel to use lathi charges, tear gas and pellet guns to disperse the crowd.

According to police, more than 200 personnel were injured during the clashes, while over 65 protesters also sustained injuries. The violence also damaged more than 15 vehicles, including police vehicles.

Investigators have further identified over 2,800 people with previous criminal records who were present during the protest, police sources claimed. Authorities are examining their role and level of involvement as part of the wider investigation.

Police said multiple teams are analysing CCTV footage, videos, social media content, electronic evidence and other material to establish the sequence of events and identify those allegedly involved in planning or carrying out acts of violence. The investigation, they added, is continuing from multiple angles. (With inputs from PTI)