The Delhi Police's crime branch today arrived at Delhi minister Atishi's home to serve her notice in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.

Reports have stated that Atishi was not at home when the team reached her residence. The crime branch team was seen waiting for the Delhi minister to arrive. The notice was likely to be served to Atishi's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), in case she does not arrive.

The development comes a day after a five-hour drama, following which the Delhi Police served a notice on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to reply within three days in a probe which is looking into the AAP's claims.

The crime branch has asked Kejriwal to reveal the names of the AAP MLAs who were claimed to have been approached by the BJP.

On Friday, a drama unfolded at Kejriwal's residence as the crime branch team arrived to serve him a notice in connection with the probe.

Sharing a video of some policemen at his residence, Kejriwal posted on X that he sympathised with the police officers sent to serve him notice and added "it's their duty to stop crime in Delhi but they are being made to indulge in drama. That is why crime is rising in Delhi."

He also said in the post, without naming any party or leader, that the "political bosses" are asking him which AAP MLAs were contacted for switching sides.

Kejriwal, last week, had alleged that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to quit the party in order to topple his government.

Shortly afterwards, Atishi held a press conference and alleged that the BJP had launched "Operation Lotus 2.0" in Delhi.

"They had made a similar attempt to poach AAP MLAs last year by offering them money but failed," she said.

After the allegations were made, a delegation of the Delhi BJP led by its chief Virender Sachdeva met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on January 30, seeking a probe.

