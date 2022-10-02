A policeman was martyred and a CRPF personnel injured after terrorists attacked a security forces team in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

As per police, the attack took place in the Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district.

''#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, #Pulwama. In this #terror attack, 01 Police personnel got #martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being #cordoned. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,'' Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Following the attack, the police have send reinforcements and the area has been cordoned off.

Notably, this comes hours after a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) identified Naseer Ahmad Bhat was neutralized in an encounter in J&K’s Shopian.

As per Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir, Bhat was involved in several terror crimes.

Besides this, in another encounter in Baramulla district on October 1, two terrorists linked with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed.