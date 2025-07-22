Polls to elect next vice president to be held 'as soon as possible'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has submitted his resignation, requiring an election to fill the post to be held “as soon as possible” under constitutional provisions.

According to Article 68(2) of the Constitution, any vacancy in the office of the Vice-President—whether due to resignation, removal, death, or otherwise—must be filled without undue delay. The individual elected to the role will serve a full five-year term beginning on the day they assume office, regardless of the remaining period in the previous term.

The Constitution does not specify who carries out the full duties of the Vice-President in the event of a resignation before the term ends. However, in the context of the Vice-President’s role as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the responsibilities during such a vacancy are performed by the Deputy Chairperson or any member of the Rajya Sabha authorised by the President of India.

The Vice-President, who is also the ex officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, holds no other office of profit and serves a five-year term. Notably, a Vice-President can continue in office beyond the expiry of the term until a successor assumes charge.

The resignation process requires the Vice-President to formally submit a resignation to the President of India. It only becomes effective once accepted—something the Constitution clearly outlines, but which has not yet been officially confirmed in this case.

The Vice-President is elected by an Electoral College consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament through a proportional representation system using a single transferable vote.

To be eligible, a candidate must be a citizen of India, at least 35 years old, and qualified for election to the Rajya Sabha. Individuals holding any office of profit under the central or state government or a local authority are not eligible.