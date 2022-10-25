The popular communication app, WhatsApp, owned by Meta on October 25 is facing an issue in India as the users are unable to send and receive messages.

Following the issue, both personal chats, as well as group chats, have been affected and users are unable to send messages by using the popular app.

As per reports, the cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow have been affected. However, the users in the northeast region are also experiencing the same.

However, WhatsApp is yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

''We know that some people are having problems sending messages and we are working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as soon as possible,'' an official spokesperson was quoted as saying by media reports.

Notably, this is not the first time that WhatsApp has been down. Earlier, the messaging app was several times. Last year, WhatsApp was down due to a fault in the Facebook server.

Today, WhatsApp has over 2 billion active users globally and it is the most popular mobile messenger app in the world.

As many as more than 100 billion messages are sent on WhatsApp every day.