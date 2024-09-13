Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will be renamed "Sri Vijaya Puram." This change, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to erase colonial legacies, aims to reflect the region’s historical and strategic significance.

Shah's announcement on X highlighted the symbolic importance of the new name. “While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolizes the victory achieved in our freedom struggle and the A&N Islands' unique role in the same,” he stated.

The Home Minister also noted the islands' crucial role in India's independence movement, including their connection to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s first unfurling of the Tiranga and the cellular jail where Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters were imprisoned. “Andaman & Nicobar Islands have an unparalleled place in our freedom struggle and history,” Shah added.