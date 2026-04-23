Portals of Badrinath Dham open with rituals, 15000 devotees attend opening ceremony

The portals of the Badrinath Temple were opened to devotees on Thursday, April 23 at 6:15 am, marking the commencement of the annual summer pilgrimage season. The opening ceremony was conducted in accordance with established traditions, accompanied by Vedic chants and customary rituals.

Shortly after the doors were opened, the temple परिसर witnessed a significant influx of pilgrims. Officials estimated that nearly 15,000 devotees from across India and abroad attended the ceremony and offered prayers. Devotees participated in darshan of Lord Badri Vishal and the Akhand Jyoti, considered a symbol of eternal spiritual presence at the shrine.

On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed the first Mahabhishek Puja in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ritual was conducted with prayers for the prosperity, well-being, and stability of the nation and the state.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at other prominent shrines within the temple complex, including the Lakshmi Temple, Ganesh Temple, and the shrine dedicated to Adi Shankaracharya.

The opening of the Badrinath Temple marks a key milestone in the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit, drawing thousands of pilgrims each year during the summer months.