A portion of a building collapsed in Ghatkopar East of Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Rajawadi Colony.

According to reports, some residents are trapped in the building. As of now, no injuries have been reported.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that a rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, three people were injured when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Thane city as a result of severe rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra, according to police officials on Sunday. Director of the Disaster Control Cell for Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi stated that the incident occurred on Saturday night at the restaurant located on Ghodbunder Road.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier on Saturday issued a yellow alert for heavy rain on June 26 and 27 for Mumbai and its adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane.

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