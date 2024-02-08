A portion of Gokulpuri metro station, part of the Pink line operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) collapsed on Thursday resulting in the death of one and injuries to at least three to four people. According to DCP (North-East) Joy Tirke, a significant response team, including four fire tenders and the Delhi Police, swiftly reached the affected area to address the situation.

Reports indicate that a section of the side slab from a running metro line gave way leading to the collapse. Unfortunately, one person suffered serious injuries and got trapped under the debris. The Delhi Fire Services staff successfully rescued the individual and promptly transported them to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Simultaneously, additional casualties were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment even before the arrival of the Delhi Fire Services unit. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse and the safety protocols in place.

The collapse raises concerns about the structural integrity of the metro station and the safety of commuters. Authorities are expected to conduct a comprehensive assessment to ensure the well-being of passengers and prevent any potential risks in the future.