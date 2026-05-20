Post-mortem cites hanging as cause of Twisha Sharma’s death, notes multiple injuries

The post-mortem report of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her residence in Bhopal earlier this month, has identified the cause of death as “antemortem hanging by ligature” while also documenting several blunt force injuries on different parts of her body.

The autopsy, conducted at the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Bhopal, stated that Sharma was found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope on the terrace of her home at around 10:26 pm on May 12. She was declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13.

Doctors noted a double reddish patterned ligature mark running obliquely around the upper third of the neck. The skin beneath the mark was described as dry, hard and “parchmentized”, while the ligature mark was incomplete at the back of the neck.

The report also recorded signs associated with asphyxia, including facial congestion, bluish discolouration of the ears and fingernails, and petechial haemorrhages in the right eye. Internal examination revealed two bruised patches beneath the ligature mark, while the lungs showed “Tardieu’s spots”, commonly linked to asphyxiation. Congestion was also found in the brain, lungs and stomach lining.

Apart from the hanging injuries, the medical board documented multiple simple antemortem injuries caused by blunt force. These included abrasions on the left side of the neck, bruises on the left upper arm, left forearm, right wrist and right ring finger, along with a bruise beneath the scalp in the left frontoparietal region.

The report further mentioned that Sharma had undergone a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) nearly a week before her death. Doctors observed retained decidual tissue in the enlarged uterus during examination.

Blood, viscera, nail clippings and hair samples have been preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for toxicology and DNA analysis to rule out intoxication and aid the investigation.

Police said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to search for the accused. Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Kashyap Kaul said correspondence regarding a lookout notice had been initiated with the DCP office, the Bhopal Commissionerate and the Regional Passport Office.

“Our SIT team, along with local teams, is actively engaged. We are gathering intelligence through both technical means and human sources. The DCP has also announced a reward,” Kaul said.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, named as the prime accused in the case.

The investigation took a fresh turn after Sharma’s mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, alleged that the deceased’s behaviour changed after she learned about her pregnancy and claimed Sharma “did not want to keep this child”. She also stated that Sharma later underwent MTP and maintained that the allegations against the family were baseless.

However, Sharma’s father Navnidhi Sharma rejected the claims and accused Giribala Singh of publicly defaming his daughter while out on anticipatory bail.

“This woman is currently out on anticipatory bail, and she is violating the conditions of that bail,” he alleged, accusing her of “publicly maligning the character of the deceased”.

He has also sought a second post-mortem examination and demanded an independent probe monitored by the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India.

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family has accused her in-laws of mental harassment and dowry-related abuse. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the allegations.