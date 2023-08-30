

Chandrayaan-3 rover confirmed the presence of Sulphur near the moon's south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.

As per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the measurements were made by the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3's rover 'Pragyan'.

As stated by ISRO the instrument also detected Aluminium, Calcium, Iron, Chromium, Titanium, Manganese, Silicon and Oxygen, as expected. While the "search for Hydrogen (H) is underway", the space agency said.

“Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements. Al, Ca, Fe, Cr, Ti, Mn, Si, and O are also detected, as expected. Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway," the space agency tweeted.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



In-situ scientific experiments continue .....



Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.… pic.twitter.com/vDQmByWcSL — ISRO (@isro) August 29, 2023

The space probe had previously revealed its mission to "uncover the secrets of the Moon" in a message to "earthlings" on the internet.

“Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We're in good health. The best is coming soon," the Pragyan Rover had earlier tweeted via ISRO InSight.

The Pragyan Rover observed a 4-meter-diameter crater on the lunar surface around 3 meters ahead of its location, according to information provided by ISRO on Monday. It was then instructed to turn around and go a new, safer route.

According to scientists, the rover is currently engaged in a "race against time" as ISRO works to have the six-wheeled vehicle travel as far as possible across the unexplored South Pole. Two of the goals of the moon mission have already been accomplished: a gentle landing on the moon's surface and mobility of the Pragyan rover. The lander and rover continue to collect scientific data through attached payloads.

With the arrival of Chandrayaan-3 last week, India became the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. It is also the fourth country, behind the US, China, and Russia, to have accomplished a successful lunar landing.