Prajwal Revanna, JDS MP, announced his intention to present himself before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31, vowing full cooperation with the inquiry. Revanna, accused of sexual harassment by a former household worker, had reportedly fled the country in April.

In a video statement, Revanna affirmed that he would personally appear before the SIT on Friday, May 31 at 10 am, to cooperate fully with the investigation. He expressed trust in the judicial process and conveyed confidence in vindicating himself from the false accusations.

The Karnataka government had established an SIT to probe the serious allegations against Revanna, who departed India on April 27 following the SIT's formation.