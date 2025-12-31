DRDO successfully conducts salvo launch of two Pralay Missiles

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on December 31, successfully conducted a salvo launch of two indigenously developed Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha.

The test, carried out around 10:30 am as part of user evaluation trials, marked a significant milestone in India’s missile development programme. According to DRDO, both missiles followed the intended trajectories and met all flight objectives. The performance was confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, while telemetry systems onboard ships near the impact points verified the terminal events.

Pralay is a solid propellant, quasi-ballistic missile equipped with advanced guidance and navigation systems to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads and can engage a variety of targets.

The missile has been developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, in collaboration with several DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners, including Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited. The systems for the test were integrated by the development-cum-production partners. Senior DRDO scientists, along with representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and industry, witnessed the trial.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the armed forces, defence public sector undertakings and industry partners for the successful salvo launch, stating that it demonstrated the reliability of the Pralay missile system.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, also lauded the teams involved, noting that the successful trials indicate the system’s imminent readiness for induction into the armed forces.