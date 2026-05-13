Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, dies at 38 in Lucknow

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 13. He was 38.

Sources said Prateek suddenly fell ill in the early hours of the day and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Confirming the development, Civil Hospital director G. C. Gupta said Prateek was brought to the hospital early in the morning.

“We carried out the necessary medical protocols, and after confirmation, informed senior officials and the police,” Dr Gupta said.

He added that the exact cause of death would only be known after a postmortem examination.

“Only a postmortem can confirm the exact cause of death. It would not be appropriate to speculate before that,” he said amid reports and speculation surrounding the circumstances of the death.

Though he belonged to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most prominent political families, Prateek had largely stayed away from active politics and was known more for his interest in fitness and animal welfare.

He was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta.

Prateek’s wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and currently serves as vice-chairperson of the State Women Commission.

Following the news, the Samajwadi Party expressed grief over his death in a post on social media, calling the loss “heartbreaking” and offering condolences to the family.