The Government of India has officially announced the appointment of Pravin Madhukar Pawar, a distinguished Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This appointment comes with a mandate of five years, commencing from the date of Pawar's assumption of office, or until further orders are issued, as per the notification from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions.

The decision was formally conveyed through a notification bearing the reference number 6/42/2023-EO(SM-I), issued by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Pravin Madhukar Pawar is a distinguished IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre, with his journey in the service dating back to the year 2003.