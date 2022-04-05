Former international working president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and president of Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad Pravin Togadia on Tuesday demanded the government to start a fresh National Register of Citizens process with cut-off line 1951 and identify the illegal immigrants through DNA testing and deport them to their country of origin.

Speaking to the media Pravin Togadia claimed that the movie ‘‘The Kashmir Files’’ is the certificate of the failure of the central government.

Tagodia also stated that if the government does not throw out 50 Lakh Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators from Assam then after 20 years, there will be ‘‘Assam File Film’’.

Responding to the reporter’s query about DNA testing Pravin Togadia said, ‘‘If my and relative’s DNA test will conducted, then there will be the same results. If someone came from Dhaka and their test conducts, if their DNA does not match with other’s DNA, then they will detect immediately. Nowadays DNA test is not a difficult thing.’’

Reacting to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's warning to the Maharashtra government to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosque if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan, Pravin Togadia asked Thackeray to place the same demand in Assam and Gujarat and not only in non-BJP ruled states.

Reacting to the Gorakhpur temple attack Togadia said that the incident indicates that both temple and the Hindus are not safe in the country so the government should take steps to beef up security measures.