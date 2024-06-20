President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Bhartruhari Mahtab, a seasoned BJP parliamentarian, as the Protem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. This announcement marks a crucial step in the parliamentary proceedings as Mahtab assumes the responsibility under Article 95(1) of the Constitution until the election of a permanent Speaker.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the news, stating, "President is pleased to appoint Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Lok Sabha, to perform the duties of Speaker Protem." Alongside Mahtab, several other Members of Parliament have been appointed under Article 99 of the Constitution to assist in administering the oath or affirmation to newly elected members.

The appointed members include Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, highlighting a diverse representation across party lines in facilitating the initial proceedings of the new Lok Sabha.

The role of Protem Speaker is pivotal in maintaining parliamentary decorum and ensuring the smooth conduct of business until a Speaker is democratically elected by members of the Lok Sabha.