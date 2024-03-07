In a message marking the eve of International Women’s Day, President Droupadi Murmu of India has lauded the remarkable achievements of women across various spheres of society. The President's message, issued on the cusp of the globally celebrated day observed on March 8, underscores the significance of recognizing and empowering women.

The President's words echoed a sentiment of celebration and empowerment, as she extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to women across the nation. She emphasized the day's role in honoring women's accomplishments and raising awareness about the imperative of gender equality and women’s rights.

Drawing attention to the challenges still faced by women today, President Murmu stressed the need for continued efforts to address these issues. Yet, she highlighted the inspiring strides taken by women in fields as diverse as science, technology, medicine, space exploration, the armed forces, and sports.

President Murmu also applauded the prominent display of women's power and leadership witnessed during this year's Republic Day Parade, showcasing the growing influence and contribution of women in shaping India's future.