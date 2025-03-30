President Droupadi Murmu on March 30 conveyed her heartfelt greetings to citizens across India and abroad, on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.



In her message, President Murmu highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramadan’s month-long fasting and prayers. She emphasized that the festival fosters a spirit of unity, cooperation, and compassion, strengthening social harmony.



"Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to celebrate the values of empathy, kindness, and charity. It promotes social bonding and inspires us to work towards a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous society," she stated, underscoring the festival’s role in reinforcing communal harmony.