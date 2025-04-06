President Droupadi Murmu has granted her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, officially enacting it into law following its passage in both houses of Parliament amid intense deliberations and political opposition.

The legislation, which seeks to curb misuse, favoritism, and encroachments related to Waqf properties, was approved after nearly six months of debate, including the formation of a joint parliamentary committee. The ruling NDA government asserts that the Act is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf assets, and strongly denies claims that the law is anti-Muslim.

The bill secured passage in the Lok Sabha with 288 votes in favor and 232 against, while in the Rajya Sabha, 128 members supported it and 95 opposed.

However, the new law has sparked strong opposition from political parties and community organizations. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have each filed petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the legislation on constitutional grounds. The petitions claim the law is discriminatory and infringes upon the fundamental rights of Muslims.

Additionally, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has voiced strong dissent, announcing nationwide campaigns and protests. The Board said its efforts aim to counter what it terms "misinformation" while promoting peaceful activism.

The government has reiterated that the law will be especially beneficial for Muslim women and that fears over the loss of religious sites are unfounded. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, defending the legislation in media interactions, emphasized that the Act would introduce accountability within Waqf boards and assured that religious places like mosques and graveyards would remain unaffected.

The legal and political battle around the Waqf (Amendment) Act is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the matter reaches the apex court.