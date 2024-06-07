President Droupadi Murmu officially invited Narendra Modi to form the government at the Centre on Friday, following his selection as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party earlier in the day. Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9.

Murmu posted on X, "The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

The invitation came after the BJP-led NDA secured a clear majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha with 293 seats, reaffirming their dominant position in Indian politics. Modi's leadership within the NDA has been pivotal, and his re-election as the parliamentary party leader cements his role at the helm of the government for another term.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for June 9, will mark Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister, highlighting his enduring popularity and the trust placed in him by his party and coalition partners. The event is expected to be attended by numerous dignitaries, political leaders, and international guests, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

As Modi prepares to assume office once again, the nation anticipates the policies and initiatives that will shape India's future under his administration.