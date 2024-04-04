In a significant stride towards accessible cancer treatment, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the indigenous CAR T-cell therapy for advanced blood cancer at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai. Led by Dr. Gaurav Narula and Dr. Rahul Purwar, the initiative aims to revolutionize cancer treatment by offering a patient-specific therapy at a significantly reduced cost.

The therapy, priced at Rs 40 lakh, stands in stark contrast to the staggering Rs 5 crore expense for similar treatments in the US, making it a beacon of hope for many Indian patients who have previously found such treatments financially inaccessible.

CAR T-cell therapy represents a groundbreaking advancement in personalized cancer treatment. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which requires periodic administration, CAR T-cell therapy tailors treatment to individual patients. This approach involves isolating T-cells from the patient's blood, genetically modifying them in the lab to target cancer cells, and reintroducing them into the patient's body.

Dr Gaurav Narula, a renowned pediatric hematologist-oncologist at Tata Hospital, and Dr. Rahul Purwar, a distinguished faculty member at IIT-Bombay, spearheaded the development of this innovative therapy. Their collaborative efforts have resulted in a therapy capable of prolonged circulation within the body, offering the potential for long-term cancer remission without the need for invasive procedures like bone marrow transplants.

CAR T-cell therapy holds promise for patients battling advanced blood cancers by harnessing the body's immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. With its introduction in India, patients now have access to a cutting-edge treatment option that offers hope for improved outcomes and quality of life.

President Droupadi Murmu's endorsement of this indigenous innovation underscores the government's commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and affordability in the country. The launch of CAR T-cell therapy marks a milestone in the fight against cancer, paving the way for more inclusive and effective treatment options for patients across India.