President Droupadi Murmu nominates four eminent personalities to Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated four eminent individuals to the Rajya Sabha — criminal lawyer Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, historian Meenakshi Jain, and Kerala-based social worker C. Sadanandan Master — to fill vacancies caused by the retirement of nominated members.

The nominations were announced via a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs late Saturday. The move brings professionals with deep domain expertise into the Upper House of Parliament, as permitted under Article 80 of the Constitution.

Among the most high-profile names is Ujjwal Nikam, known for his role as Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. Nikam, who was also BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Central in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has handled several sensitive and high-stakes prosecutions over the years.

“During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, calling Nikam’s devotion to law and the Constitution “exemplary.”

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, another appointee, has held top diplomatic roles in the United States, Bangladesh, and Thailand. In 2023, he was appointed Chief Coordinator for India’s G20 Presidency. Modi noted that Shringla’s global experience would bring “unique perspectives” to the Rajya Sabha.

Meenakshi Jain, a historian and Padma Shri awardee, has been recognised for her work in Indian history, literature, and education. She served as Associate Professor at Gargi College, Delhi University. The prime minister described her nomination as “a matter of immense joy,” saying her contributions “have enriched academic discourse significantly.”

C. Sadanandan Master, a former teacher and long-time social worker from Kerala, brings a different kind of life experience to Parliament. In 1994, he lost both legs in a brutal political attack after switching parties. Despite the attack, he continued public service and contested state elections on a BJP ticket.

“Violence and intimidation couldn’t deter his spirit towards national development,” Modi said. “His efforts as a teacher and social worker are commendable. He is extremely passionate towards youth empowerment.”

Under the Constitution, the President can nominate 12 individuals to the Rajya Sabha for their contributions in fields like literature, science, arts, and social service. With these four appointments, the vacant nominated seats in the Upper House have now been filled.