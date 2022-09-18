President Droupadi Murmu on September 18 offered tributes to UK's Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London where the queen's coffin is lying-in-State.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

The President is on an official tour to the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.



President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Gatwick Airport in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

On her arrival at the airport, the president was received by the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom.

According to official reports, the president was scheduled to sign a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government at Lancaster House, which is close to Buckingham Palace, on Sunday and she will also attend the Queen's coffin's lying-in-state service at the Palace of Westminster.

Murmu is also scheduled to attend King Charles III's reception for world leaders later in the day at Buckingham Palace in London before the burial service on Monday at 11 a.m. local time.

Besides this, she will attend the state funeral service the next day at Westminster Abbey's West Gate apart from attending James Cleverly, the UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs reception, in the afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, the former queen of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations passed away on September 8. On September 19, she will be a burial at Westminster Abbey with full state honours.