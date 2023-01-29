As part of the ongoing "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the famous Mughal Gardens inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan have been given the common name "Amrit Udyan." Today, January 29, President Droupadi Murmu will mark the occasion by formally opening the gardens to the public.



On January 31, the gardens will open for the public and will remain open until March 26, 2023 (with the exception of Mondays, which are maintenance days, and March 8 due to Holi). The gardens will be open to special groups from March 28 to 31.



It will be open for the farmers on March 28, to people with disabilities on March 29, to personnel of the Defense Forces, Paramilitary Forces, and the Police on March 30, and to women, including tribal women's SHGs, on March 31. The dates for these groups are March 28 and March 31.



The capacity of each hourly slot is also being increased, according to the announcement, in order to make Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to a wider audience.



Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., visitors will be permitted to visit in six hourly slots. On weekdays, the two afternoon slots (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.) will accommodate 7,500 and 10,000 visitors, respectively.



On weekdays, the four afternoon slots between 12 and 4 p.m. will accommodate 5,000 and 7,500 visitors, respectively.



People will be able to reserve their slots in advance through online booking, according to the release. Even though walk-in visitors can enter, they must register at the facilitation counters and the Self Service Kiosk near Rashtrapati Bhavan's Gate No. 12.



Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan, will serve as the entry and exit point for all visitors.



Also read : Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed as Amrit Udyan