President Droupadi Murmu has dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha, following the Cabinet's recommendation during a meeting held on June 5, 2024. The decision was formalized after the President signed the order, based on the powers granted by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Indian Constitution.

The dissolution comes as part of the procedural steps necessary following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha's term, which is set to end on June 16, 2024. This move paves the way for the formation of the new government following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

In the elections, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority, albeit with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) falling short of an absolute majority on its own. The BJP won 240 seats, necessitating the support of its allies to form the government. Meanwhile, the Congress, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, saw significant gains, winning 99 seats, an increase from 52 in 2019.

Both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are holding key meetings to discuss election results and strategize for the future government formation. The dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha is a crucial step in this political transition, as the nation awaits the establishment of the new legislative body.