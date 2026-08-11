President Murmu gives assent to bill criminalising disruption of Vande Mataram

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, August 11 gave her assent to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, bringing into force a provision that makes the intentional disruption or prevention of the singing of the national song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence.

The amendment extends the scope of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act to specifically cover deliberate attempts to prevent the singing of the national song or disrupt an assembly engaged in singing it. The move gives Vande Mataram statutory protection similar to that already provided to the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

The Lok Sabha passed the amendment on July 30, following its approval by the Rajya Sabha on July 29.

Under the law as it stood earlier, Section 3 specifically prohibited intentionally preventing the singing of the national anthem or causing disturbance to an assembly engaged in singing it. Such an offence was punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. A second or subsequent conviction attracted a minimum prison term of one year.

The legislation did not contain a corresponding provision specifically covering the national song. The amendment seeks to address this gap by bringing deliberate disruption or prevention of the singing of Vande Mataram within the ambit of Section 3.

The legislation comes amid a renewed focus by the Centre on the national song and its place in official programmes. The Union Home Ministry has announced that Vande Mataram will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the first time during the Independence Day celebrations this year.

The Bill also referred to a statement made by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the President of the Constituent Assembly, on January 24, 1950. Prasad had said that Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and closely associated with India’s freedom movement, would be honoured equally with Jana Gana Mana.

Earlier this year, the Union Home Ministry issued a protocol governing the singing and playing of Vande Mataram at official functions.

Under an order issued on January 28, all six stanzas of the national song, with a duration of around three minutes and 10 seconds, are to be sung at specified official occasions, including the arrival of the President, the unfurling of the national flag and speeches by Governors.

The protocol also states that when Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana are both sung or played at an official event, the national song is to be performed first. Those present are required to stand to attention during the singing of Vande Mataram.

The ministry has further directed schools to begin the day's activities with community singing of Vande Mataram.