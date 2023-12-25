President Droupadi Murmu has granted approval for three groundbreaking bills set to replace the age-old Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act. The bills, signed into law on December 25, mark a significant shift in the nation's approach to criminal justice.

The comprehensive reforms come after extensive deliberations by legal experts, policymakers, and lawmakers to address the evolving nature of crimes and enhance the efficiency of the judicial system.



Indian Penal Code (IPC) Replacement Bill:

The new IPC replacement bill focuses on aligning criminal offenses with contemporary societal values, ensuring a more nuanced and responsive legal framework. It introduces stringent measures against emerging forms of crimes, incorporating provisions to tackle cybercrimes, white-collar offenses, and other modern-day challenges.

Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Replacement Bill:

With an emphasis on expediting legal proceedings and ensuring fair trials, the CrPC replacement bill introduces measures to streamline the criminal justice system. It includes provisions for the use of technology in investigations, witness protection, and faster resolution of cases, ultimately aiming to reduce the backlog of pending cases.

Evidence Act Replacement Bill:

The new Evidence Act replacement bill seeks to modernize the rules governing the admissibility of evidence in court. By incorporating contemporary standards and recognizing advancements in forensic science and technology, the legislation aims to strengthen the evidentiary process and enhance the credibility of legal proceedings.