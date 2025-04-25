President Droupadi Murmu has left for Vatican City to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. The visit underscores India's tribute to the spiritual leader, who was the first non-European pope in over a millennium.

Murmu is on a two-day official visit, during which she will represent the Indian government and its people at the state funeral. She is accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State George Kurian, and Goa Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza.

On Friday, the president will lay a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter to pay respects to the late pontiff. She is also scheduled to attend the funeral Mass at Saint Peter's Square, which will see participation from heads of state and dignitaries from across the globe.

"President Droupadi Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of HH Pope Francis," read a post from the President’s Secretariat on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed her attendance, noting, "On April 26, the president will attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world."

Following the pope’s passing, India declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect.