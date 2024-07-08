President Droupadi Murmu, currently on a four-day visit to her home state of Odisha, has raised concerns about the increasing frequency of extreme weather events globally. During her visit to Puri's Golden Beach, the President reflected on the recent heatwaves that affected many parts of India this summer.

In a series of tweets, Murmu described her experience at the seashore as meditative, drawing parallels between the peace she felt there and during her darshan of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannathji. She emphasised the importance of reconnecting with nature, stating that places like mountains, forests, rivers, and seashores appeal to something deep within us.

The President expressed worry about humanity's exploitation of nature for short-term benefits, citing the recent heatwaves in India as an example of the consequences. She also pointed out the threat of rising sea levels due to global warming and the pollution affecting marine ecosystems.

Murmu acknowledged the wisdom of coastal communities in understanding and respecting nature, suggesting that their traditions could guide modern conservation efforts. She called for a two-pronged approach to environmental protection: broader steps from governments and international organizations, complemented by individual and local actions.

The President urged citizens to do their part in environmental conservation for the sake of future generations. Her visit and statements come during the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, highlighting the intersection of cultural traditions and environmental concerns.