President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The awards recognised outstanding contributions across seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, and the environment.

Congratulating the winners, President Murmu praised their remarkable accomplishments, noting their limitless potential and exceptional qualities. She emphasised that these young achievers serve as role models for children nationwide. Highlighting India’s tradition of nurturing and recognising talent, she called for continued efforts to support young minds.

Looking ahead to India’s centenary of independence in 2047, the President envisioned the awardees as key contributors to a developed nation. “Their patriotism and achievements reinforce our faith in the bright future of India,” she remarked, urging children to channel their dedication toward the nation’s progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked the day by paying tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades during a Veer Baal Diwas event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He called their sacrifice foundational to India’s democracy.

“Our government started celebrating Veer Baal Diwas to commemorate the valor and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. Their legacy continues to inspire,” PM Modi said.