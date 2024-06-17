President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, extended warm greetings to the nation, emphasising the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and togetherness that the festival represents.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the two leaders shared heartfelt messages, urging the nation to come together and work towards the betterment of all, particularly the underprivileged sections of society.

In her greetings, President Murmu called upon the people to take a pledge to work together for the benefit of all countrymen. "Heartiest greetings of Eid-uz-Adha to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad!" she said. "This festival of sacrifice and renunciation gives us the message of sharing our happiness with everyone, especially with the needy. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to work together for the benefit of all countrymen, especially the people of the underprivileged sections."

Prime Minister Modi echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the significance of the festival in fostering harmony and togetherness within the societal fabric. "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy," he stated.