President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on International Women’s Day

Droupadi Murmu and Narendra Modi on March 8, extended greetings to women across the country on the occasion of International Women's Day, highlighting the importance of women’s empowerment in nation-building.

President Murmu said educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation and play a crucial role in shaping an inclusive and prosperous society.

“On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom,” she said in her message.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his greetings on the social media platform X, praising the contribution of women to the country’s development.

“Across every field, women are shaping India’s progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat,” Modi said.

He added that empowerment of women remains at the core of several government schemes and initiatives, reaffirming the government’s commitment to creating opportunities that enable women to realise their full potential and contribute to India’s development journey.