President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Rajghat in New Delhi on Wednesday to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. The leaders honored the legacy of the Father of the Nation, reflecting the nation’s collective reverence for his role in shaping India's history.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also visited the iconic memorial to offer their homage. Prime Minister Modi, in a post on the social media platform X, expressed his deep respect for Gandhi's ideals, which continue to inspire the country. "On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," he wrote.

The Prime Minister also took the occasion to honor the memory of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares the same birth anniversary. In another post, Modi paid tribute to Shastri’s unwavering dedication to the nation’s soldiers, farmers, and dignity. “Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the 'jawan', 'kisan', and 'swabhiman' of the country,” he said.

Gandhi Jayanti, observed annually on October 2, celebrates the life and legacy of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. Revered as the Father of the Nation, Gandhi spearheaded India's non-violent independence movement, culminating in the country's freedom from British rule in 1947.

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