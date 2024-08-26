President Droupadi Murmu marked the occasion of Janmashtami by calling on the nation to embrace the teachings of Lord Krishna and contribute to the country's progress.

In her message on social media platform X, President Murmu extended her greetings, emphasising the festival's inspiration to dedicate oneself to the divine ideals of Lord Krishna. She encouraged everyone to work towards the nation's prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his wishes on Janmashtami, posting a simple yet heartfelt message, "Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!" on X. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi joined in, expressing his hopes for the festival to bring joy and renewed enthusiasm to all.

Across India, Janmashtami celebrations were in full swing. Temples were adorned with vibrant decorations, and devotees gathered in large numbers to honour the birth of Lord Krishna. The ISKCON Temple in Ahmedabad and the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura saw particularly large crowds, with the sound of devotional songs and traditional instruments filling the air.

In Mathura, where Krishna is believed to have spent his childhood, the celebrations were especially grand. Morning aarti at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple was a focal point, with women devotees chanting in praise of Krishna. Security was tight in the region, with over 2,000 personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Janmashtami, being celebrated nationwide on August 26 this year, remains a day of fasting, prayer, and festivity, with special significance in Mathura and Vrindavan, where Krishna's legacy is most deeply felt.