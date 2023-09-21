Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has sparked controversy by raising concerns over President Droupadi Murmu not receiving an invitation to the grand inauguration of India's new Parliament building. Stalin attributes her absence to her widowhood and tribal heritage, invoking discussions about the principles of 'Sanatana Dharma.'

The newly constructed Parliament building, a project costing nearly Rs 800 crore, stands as a monumental achievement for India. However, Udhayanidhi Stalin noted that President Murmu, the nation's highest-ranking official, was notably missing from the event's guest list. He argues that this exclusion is due to her tribal background and widowhood, insinuating that it reflects concerns related to 'Sanathana Dharma.'

Addressing the issue, Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the ethics of the situation, saying, "The new Parliament building was inaugurated. They (BJP) got the Adheenams from Tamil Nadu for the inauguration, but the President of India was not invited because she is a widow and is from the tribal community. Is this Sanatan Dharma? We will continue to raise our voice against it," as he spoke at an event in Madurai.

Stalin further highlighted that even when the women's reservation bill was introduced in Parliament, Hindi actresses were extended invitations while the President remained excluded due to her personal circumstances. He contends that these instances illustrate the influence of 'Sanatana Dharma' on such decisions.

Regarding the controversy surrounding his comments on 'Sanatana Dharma,' Udhayanidhi Stalin remained resolute, stating, "People fixed the rate for my head. I will never be bothered about such things. DMK was founded on the principles of eradicating Sanatanam, and we will not rest until we are done with our goal."