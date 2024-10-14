President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir has been revoked, clearing the way for a new government following recent assembly elections. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification on Sunday, October 13 officially ending the central government's direct rule.

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday to stake claim for government formation. Abdullah submitted letters of support received during the elections.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Tuesday or Wednesday. NC President Farooq Abdullah stated that restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be a priority for the new government.

The Congress has formally extended support to the National Conference, along with independents and the Aam Aadmi Party. This coalition secured a majority in the 90-seat assembly, with the NC-Congress alliance winning 48 seats.

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the region's reorganisation into a Union Territory in 2019. The three-phase election results were announced on October 8, with the NC leading the alliance to victory.