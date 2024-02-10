The Press Club of India and Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) strongly condemned the assault on senior journalist Nikhil Wagle in Pune on Friday, February 9 and extended unwavering support to him.

Extremely disturbed and dismayed over an FIR filed against the journalist even after being attacked by the alleged BJP workers, the Press Club of India has urged the government of Maharashtra and Pune City Police to inquire and punish the culprits at the earliest.

Videos of the incident show the vehicle's windscreen and side panels being damaged by BJP workers, who also threw ink on the car. This was followed by a brief altercation between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers and BJP activists until police intervention.

Later, at the event, Wagle addressed the audience saying he forgives his attackers and urged them to vote for MVA in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Earlier, a case was filed against Wagle by BJP leader Sunil Deodhar for allegedly making offensive remarks against the PM and Advani.

In response to the incident, NCP faction leader Supriya Sule condemned the attack on Wagle and expressed concern over the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The BJP workers were protesting against Wagle for his remarks against PM Narendra Modi and LK Advani following the awarding of the Bharat Ratna to the latter.

Also read: Maharashtra: Journalist Nikhil Wagle's car allegedly vandalized by BJP workers in Pune for remarks on Modi, Advani