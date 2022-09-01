The cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial use have been drastically reduced by the oil marketing corporations, thus providing a huge relief for the consumers.

According to reports, starting today, September 1, 2022, oil marketing companies will charge Rs 91.50 less for every 19-kg LPG cylinder for commercial use.

A 19 kg commercial Indane gas cylinder will now cost Rs. 1885 as opposed to the previous price of Rs. 1976.07. Similar to Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1995.50 instead of Rs 2095.50, Rs 1844 instead of Rs 1936.50, and Rs 2045 instead of Rs 2141 respectively.

As the largest user group of the 19 kg cylinder, restaurants, cafes, and tea stalls, etc. will benefit from the price drop.

However, the cost of domestic LPG cylinders hasn't changed, though. It should be mentioned here that the oil marketing companies publish changes to LPG prices twice a month, once at the beginning and once in the middle.