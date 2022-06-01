The price for a commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 135 with immediate effect from today.

A 19-kg commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2219. Earlier before the price cut the commercial LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 2454 in Kolkata, Rs 2306 in Mumbai, and Rs 2507 in Chennai.

After the respite, a commercial LPG cylinder costs Rs 2322 in Kolkata, Rs 2171.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 2373 in Chennai. This price reduction is only valid for commercial LPG cylinders, not for domestic LPG cylinders. The price of each LPG cylinder was already increased by Rs 50 in the first week of May.

The price of a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 102.50 on May 1, bringing it to Rs 2355.50.

On the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas last month, oil marketing companies organised over 5000 LPG panchayats, where, in addition to sharing experience aimed at safe and sustained LPG usage, all-out efforts were made to promote customer enrolment.