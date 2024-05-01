Oil marketing companies have announced a downward revision in the prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. The rate for 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 19 from today.

According to the new pricing structure, the retail sales price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,745.50. This price adjustment is expected to benefit businesses and industries that rely on LPG for their operations.

The decision to lower the prices of commercial LPG cylinders comes amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha election in the country.

Last month, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was lowered by Rs 30.50 to Rs 1764.50.

The Opposition, mainly led by the Congress, has criticized the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for not controlling fuel prices and how they affect the costs of essential items.

The exact reasons for the price cut are not disclosed, but factors like international oil price changes, tax policies, and supply and demand likely play a role.

Changes in prices for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders usually happen at the start of each month.