Centre on April 3 reduced the prices of life-saving medicines following widespread protests across the country.

The central government has made a huge stride in decreasing the rates of 651 medicines, giving a major relief to people reeling under the weight of high medical services costs.

The government has decided to reduce the prices of these medications by 6.7%, according to the most recent reports. This move is expected to benefit millions of people who rely on these medications to treat their illnesses. Drugs that are used to treat cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and other serious illnesses have seen their prices drop.

The decision was made after a number of people and organizations spoke out against the high prices of essential medicines, which have made many people's healthcare unaffordable. The public authority's move is being hailed as a critical stage towards making medical services open and reasonable to all.

It is important that the public authority had before set up a council to survey the costs of fundamental medications and prescribe measures to control their costs. The committee's recommendations led to the most recent decision to lower the prices of 651 medications.

Overall, the decrease in drug prices is a positive development that will assist in lessening the financial strain on patients and their families. It is a good first step toward making healthcare more affordable and available to everyone.

Due to a sharp increase in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), the prices of 384 essential medications—painkillers, antibiotics, heart medications, and more than 1,000 formulations—were anticipated to rise.

A senior Wellbeing Service official said that the climb was to guarantee that there would be no lack of prescriptions on the lookout.

Also read : Assam: Pregnant woman loses child after being administered wrong medicines by fake pharmacist