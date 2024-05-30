Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari to commence a 45-hour-long meditation session at the historic Vivekananda Rock Memorial. The Prime Minister's visit to the memorial, nestled amidst the azure waters of the Arabian Sea, marks a significant departure from the rigors of political campaigning, following the conclusion of the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Sources close to the Prime Minister's office have revealed that PM Modi will embark on this spiritual odyssey from the evening of May 30, extending his meditative vigil until the evening of June 1. His chosen sanctuary for introspection is the Dhyan Mandapam, the sacred site where Swami Vivekananda, the revered spiritual leader, once immersed himself in profound contemplation.

Prime Minister Modi's journey to Kanniyakumari commenced from Thiruvananthapuram, reflecting his dedication to spiritual rejuvenation amidst the tranquil surroundings of Southern India. Upon arrival, he is scheduled to pay homage at the Bhagavathi Amman temple, a gesture underscoring his reverence for the region's rich cultural heritage.

Following his worship at the temple, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial, where he will undertake an extended meditation session spanning nearly two days. The memorial, erected in honor of Swami Vivekananda's transformative teachings, stands as a beacon of enlightenment and spiritual awakening for countless devotees and seekers of truth.