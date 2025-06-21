"Yoga is for everyone, beyond age, backgrounds or boundaries": PM Modi lauds Yoga's global appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, June 21 participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations held along the picturesque Visakhapatnam coastline, emphasizing yoga's timeless relevance and unifying power. Addressing a large gathering, the Prime Minister described yoga as a “universal gift” that transcends age, background, and boundaries, bringing humanity together in health, harmony, and consciousness.

The grand event, enhanced by the ceremonial presence of Indian Navy ships stationed offshore, showcased the synergy of tradition and modernity as Visakhapatnam played host to this global observance.

Commending the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government in organizing the event, Prime Minister Modi praised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for their leadership. He hailed their commitment to promoting yoga and described their initiative as “inspiring and commendable.”

"Yoga is for everyone—beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness," PM Modi said during his address.

He further added, "I am truly delighted that we are gathered in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under their inspiring leadership.”

The event witnessed participation from yoga enthusiasts across diverse walks of life, further highlighting yoga’s deep cultural resonance and India’s global leadership in promoting holistic wellness.