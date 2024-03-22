Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day State visit to Bhutan to further cement India's unique relations with the Himalayan nation.

"On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay," the Prime Minister posted on X.

The visit, scheduled between March 21 and 22, was postponed due to the inclement weather in Bhutan.



Further details awaited.

