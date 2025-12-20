Low visibility forces PM Modi’s helicopter to abort landing in Taherpur, returns to Kolkata Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter was unable to land at the Taherpur helipad in West Bengal on Saturday due to low visibility caused by dense fog, officials said.



The helicopter reportedly hovered over the helipad for some time before making a U-turn and returning to the Kolkata Airport.

According to officials, the Prime Minister was awaiting further updates on weather conditions at the airport at the time of filing this report. It was not immediately clear whether he would proceed to the rally venue district by road or wait for the weather to improve before making another aerial attempt.



Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived in Kolkata at around 10:40 am and took a helicopter to Taherpur in Nadia district, where he was scheduled to attend an administrative programme to launch highway projects in the state.



He is also slated to address a political rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, titled Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha.