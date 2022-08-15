On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at 7.30 am and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks 75 years of India's independence.

Here are the key points from PM Modi’s speech at the Red Fort while addressing the nation:

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and paid tribute to the independence fighters who battled against British rule. PM Modi said, "The citizens are grateful to Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar who devoted their lives to the path of duty."

Referring to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, PM Modi further added, "The nation's enthusiasm for Tiranga seen in the last three days was imaginable by many experts and it symbolises the nation's reawakening."

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's development plan for the next 25 years. His "Panchpran" approach calls for five future commitments for India: a developed India; freedom from the concept of servitude; pride in culture; togetherness and solidarity; and performing one's duties.



PM Modi further highlighted the significance of gender equality, stating that India must liberate itself from the chains of women's oppression.

Modi also criticised the evils of familialism and corruption and claimed that one of the factors contributing to the rise in corruption was the way that familialism and nepotism had entered society from the political sphere. Modi further emphasised unity in diversity. India first is the only parameter we have. He added that if our vision is based on the lies of India first, then we are on the path of unity.