Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on Thursday, a tribute to every prime minister of India since Independence.

“Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every prime minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office,” the PMO said in a statement on Tuesday.

It says that it is a collaborative effort led by Prime Minister Modi aimed at educating and motivating the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and accomplishments of all previous prime ministers.

The Sangrahalaya has 43 galleries and connects the former Teen Murti Bhawan (Block I) with the newly completed Block II. The two blocks have a combined area of around 15,600 square meters.

“The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project. The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy,” the PMO added.