Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India's longest sea bridge, on Friday. Named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri--Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the bridge connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, reducing the usual two-hour travel time to approximately 15-20 minutes.

The bridge, which spans 21.8 kilometres, was constructed over seven years at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore. The foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in December 2016.

The MTHL will enhance connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, and improve travel times from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

The six-lane sea link includes a 16.50-kilometre sea stretch and a 5.50-kilometre land stretch. Motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors are prohibited, and four-wheelers must adhere to a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour. On January 4, the Maharashtra government approved a one-way toll of Rs 250 for cars using the MTHL.